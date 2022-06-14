Protesters block highway in Rajouri over rise in theft incidents

Rajouri, June 14 Villagers in Lamberi area of Rajouri staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday and kept Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway blocked for some time raising concern over rise in theft cases.
The protesters blocked the highway and also burnt tyres raising slogans against rising cases of thefts.They said that common masses in the area are irked over rising cases of thefts and everyone is worried about the safety of their belongings. Later, Incharge Police Post Lamberi and SHO Nowshera pacified the protest assuring the villagers that more intense vigil will be put in the area to prevent thefts.
They were also informed about an ongoing investigation of some thefts that have taken place in the past.
On their assurance the protest was called off.