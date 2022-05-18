Protesters block road in Rajouri against killing of local resident in Baramulla wine shop attack

Rajouri May 18: Locals in Bakhar village of Sumdarbani in J&K's Rajouri district on Wednesday blocked the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch national highway in protest against the killing of a fellow villager in a grenade blast inside a wine shop in Baramulla last evening.
Officials said that hundreds of villagers from Bakhar and nearby villagers assembled at highway and blocked it for traffic. The protestors are on a dharna along with the body of deceased Ranjit Singh, 52, son of Krishan Lal of Rajouri. Singh was killed in the grenade blast at the wine shop at Devan Bagh Baramulla.
Three others Goverdan Singh, 35, son ot Gajender Singh of Kathua and Govind Singh son of Gurdev Singh of Rajouri and Ravi Kumar son of Kartar Chand of Kathua were injured in the blast.
Back in Rajouri, the protesters are demanding Rs 25 lakh ex gratia for the family of deceased alongwith a government job for the destitute family.
The protest was going on when reports last came in.