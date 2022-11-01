Protesters removed from dharna site

Rajouri: Students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (BGSB ) University of Rajouri and villagers from areas near Rajouri town staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday for delay in accord of administrative approval for road between Rajouri town to university campus. Later police removed protesters from the dharna site with minor force.
Protesters were students of BGSB University, villagers from Dhanore, Chowdhary Nar and nearby villages.
Protesters blocked main road leading to BGSB University from Rajouri town as well as to Kheora Chowk keeping blockade of vehicular traffic.
They said that main road leading to BGSB University from Rajouri town is in worst state and work for road Upgradation is closed since years due to want of Administrative Approval which is pending on the part of Jammu and Kashmir Government.
"Jammu and Kashmir Government is playing with the lives of people by not according Administrative Approval and students, villagers who move on the road suffer largely due to dilapidated condition of road," said protesting people.
They claimed that work is closed for three years and Government is ignorant towards plight of masses and over a dozen protests have been held in past on the issue.
Later, a police team reached at the site and tried to pacify the protesters. Police team later used light force to remove protesters from the site and got the traffic restored. The protesters then assembled infront of Deputy Commissioner office and sat on dharna which was later pacified by officers of district administration.