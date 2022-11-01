Protesters removed from dharna site

Rajouri: Students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah (BGSB ) University of Rajouri and villagers from areas near Rajouri town staged a protest demonstration on Tuesday for delay in accord of administrative approval for road between Rajouri town to university campus. Later police removed protesters from the dharna site with minor force.

Protesters were students of BGSB University, villagers from Dhanore, Chowdhary Nar and nearby villages.

Protesters blocked main road leading to BGSB University from Rajouri town as well as to Kheora Chowk keeping blockade of vehicular traffic.