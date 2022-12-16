Protests break out after two civilians shot dead in Rajouri

Quoting SSP Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam Choudhary, news agency GNS reported that one person was also injured in the firing early morning. He said that the investigation is underway if it was a “case of mistaken identity.”

The slain have been identified as Kamal Kishore son of Radu Ram and Surinder Kumar son of Om Parkash - both residents of Phayalana ward No. 15 Rajouri.