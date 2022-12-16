Protests break out after two civilians shot dead in Rajouri

Srinagar, Dec 16: Two persons were killed and another injured in alleged firing by the army in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, reports said. However, the army said that the duo was shot dead by “unidentified terrorists”.
Quoting SSP Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam Choudhary, news agency GNS reported that one person was also injured in the firing early morning. He said that the investigation is underway if it was a “case of mistaken identity.”
The slain have been identified as Kamal Kishore son of Radu Ram and Surinder Kumar son of Om Parkash - both residents of Phayalana ward No. 15 Rajouri.
As per GKWEBTV correspondent, Sumit Bhargav, local residents held a strong protest outside the Alpha Gate of the army to demand a probe into the incident.
As per news agency PTI, the duo was working as porters with the army. It said they were approaching the Alpha gate of the army camp around 6:15 am when they were fired upon.
In a tweet, the army said: “In an early morning firing incident by unidentified terrorists at Rajauri near Military Hospital, there has been fatal casualty of two individuals. The Police, security forces and civil administration officials are on the site.”