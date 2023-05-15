Protests engulf Sunderbani after fire damages 2 business establishments

As per locals, an incident of fire was reported in Sunderbani town on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday in which a three-storey glass and hardware store caught fire. The structure got engulfed in flames which spread to another electrical shop located adjacent to it and both the business establishments were gutted in the incident.

Locals claimed that with tireless efforts, people of the area, police personnel, and BSF carried out firefighting operations and prevented flames from spreading to nearby shops. People of the area, however, expressed their anger over the failure of the Government to establish a fire station in their area and said that the demand is three decades old but has been ignored and people of the Sunderbani subdivision are still waiting to get their basic demand for fire station fulfilled.