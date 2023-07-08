Protests erupt in Rajouri after JPDCL worker’s death due to electrocution

The death of the worker sparked protests in the area with family members staging protests against the negligence of the department, accusing it responsible for the death of the worker.

The deceased has been identified as Jahangir Khan (35) resident of Azmatabad village of Thanamandi tehsil in Rajouri district.

Family members said that their son was working as a need-based daily wage worker of the department and was asked by the officers to repair a power transformer at Manyal where he was working on Saturday afternoon.