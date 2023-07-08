Protests erupt in Rajouri after JPDCL worker’s death due to electrocution

Rajouri, July 8: A need-based worker of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) died after he suffered an electric shock while repairing a transformer at the Manyal Gali area of the Thanamandi subdivision in the Rajouri district.
The death of the worker sparked protests in the area with family members staging protests against the negligence of the department, accusing it responsible for the death of the worker.
The deceased has been identified as Jahangir Khan (35) resident of Azmatabad village of Thanamandi tehsil in Rajouri district.
Family members said that their son was working as a need-based daily wage worker of the department and was asked by the officers to repair a power transformer at Manyal where he was working on Saturday afternoon.
They said that he was working for repair of the transformer when the closed power supply was restored and the deceased suffered a massive shock and died on the spot.
“Our son died only due to negligence of the Junior Engineer, and other staff members who showed no concern,” they said.
Alleging the negligence of the officials, the protesting family members said that they have lost their son due to the negligence of the department. He was working with Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) for more than a decade.
The protesters blocked Thanamandi road raising slogans against the department while demanding justice.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Thanamandi Mohammad Shafiq Mir, Sub Divisional Police Officer Thanamandi Dr. Imtiaz Ahmed, Tehsildar Thanamandi Sayeed Sahil Ali and other officials reached the spot and met with protesters.
Later the Managing Director (Rajouri) of JPDCL and other officials of the Power department also reached the spot.
Police officers assured protesters that cognizance of the matter has already been taken and action will be initiated against the staff involved in the restoration of electricity even after the PDCL worker was repairing transmission lines.
Managing Director Rajouri (Executive Engineer) of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited assured the protesters that adequate compensation will be provided to the family as per laid down norms.
The protest later ended on these assurances and the body was shifted to Thanamandi civil hospital for post mortem examination.