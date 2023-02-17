Protests erupt in Rajouri against raising of road dividers

Rajouri, Feb 17: Traders from Sheema Morh, Police Line and Panja chowk areas of Rajouri town held protest demonstrations against Jammu and Kashmir traffic police resisting the raising of road dividers in their area.
These traders assembled on the main road moving from Sheema Morh to Panja chowk and blocked it for the movement of all kinds of vehicles.
Raising slogans, these traders resisted the move of traffic police to raise dividers and said that this move will directly affect their businesses. Traders said the cement road dividers were raised by the administration in the area last year and these dividers became a reason for accidents.
They further said that these dividers on a single-lane road resulted in the shrinking of the road surface which adversely affected the business of traders.