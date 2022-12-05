Protests erupt in Rajouri village over mysterious death of ex-serviceman

Rajouri, Dec 5: Protests erupted in Palma village of Rajouri after a local man, who was also an ex-serviceman of the army died under mysterious conditions.
His family members and villagers blocked the main road demanding an investigation into the matter. The deceased has been identified as Sukh Dev (65) resident of Sankari Palma.
Family members said that he went missing under mysterious conditions three days ago after which a missing complaint was also lodged in the local police station and search for the missing man was going on.
On Monday morning, locals said, the deceased was found lying dead in fields in the village after which a police team also reached the spot and took the body into possession.
The protesting locals blocked Rajouri Kotranka Budhal road for vehicular movement raising slogans over the incident. Locals alleged that death has taken place in mysterious conditions and it requires a thorough investigation to ascertain the facts.
Later SHO Rajouri Fareed Ahmed and team of civil administration reached at the protest site and assured the protesting people that an investigation in the matter has already been initiated and the matter will be probed thoroughly.
On this assurance, a protest was called off and the movement of vehicles on the busy Rajouri Kotranka Budhal road was restored after two hours. Police on the other hand said they have initiated inquest proceedings into the matter under CrPC 174 and post mortem examination of the deceased’s body was also conducted.