Protests held over poor work on Mandi road in Poonch

Poonch Mandi: Inhabitants and traders of Mandi township of Poonch district staged a protest against the district administration and Public Works Department alleging poor quality of blacktopping work on Mandi town road.

These traders assembled in the main market of Mandi and raised slogans against the government and stated that the condition of Mandi town road has remained poor in the last six months. The traders of the area raised a demand for blacktopping of the road.