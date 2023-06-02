Protests rock Rajouri after death of college student in road accident

"He was taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he remained under treatment but succumbed later in the day," the officials said.

Meanwhile, the death of the boy, who was a college student, sparked a protest at Kallar in Rajouri with the deceased's family members, relatives and villagers assembling on the highway at Kallar and blocking it for traffic.

The protesters said that the accident happened due to negligence of the BSF driver and no BSF official bothered to meet the family of the deceased even to console the loss of their son.