Protests rock Rajouri after death of college student in road accident

Rajouri, June 2: A strong protest erupted in the Kallar area of Rajouri on Friday evening after a college student died in a road accident involving a Border Security Force (BSF) vehicle.
The accident happened on Friday morning and the boy succumbed to his injuries during treatment later in the day. The protesters kept Jammu Rajouri Poonch national highway blocked for over two hours.
As per police officials, an accident happened on Friday morning at around 9 am when a motorcycle JK11F 6440 and a BSF water tanker collided with each other at Chatyar Pulli in Rajouri and motorcyclist Mohammad Saqib Malik (21) resident of Chatyar sustained grievous injuries.
"He was taken to GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri where he remained under treatment but succumbed later in the day," the officials said.
Meanwhile, the death of the boy, who was a college student, sparked a protest at Kallar in Rajouri with the deceased's family members, relatives and villagers assembling on the highway at Kallar and blocking it for traffic.
The protesters said that the accident happened due to negligence of the BSF driver and no BSF official bothered to meet the family of the deceased even to console the loss of their son.
Protesters kept the body of the deceased on Jammu Rajouri Poonch NHW at Kallar Chowk and blocked it for movement of vehicles.
They raised slogans demanding justice and the protest caused a long traffic jam on the highway with hundreds of vehicles getting struck on both sides of the protest site.
Officials said that initially local officials tried to persuade the protesters but of no result. After this Assistant Commissioner Revenue Rajouri, Imran Rashid Kataria, Deputy SsP of police and SHO Rajouri reached the spot and pacified the protesters while BSF officials also reached at the spot.
For the demand of protesters to provide financial aid, it was informed by officials that aid and compensation as per norms will be provided.
Over these assurances, the protest was called off and vehicular movement on the highway got restored after a gap of two hours.