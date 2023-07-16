PTST hold convention

Rajouri: The Pahari Tribe Scheduled Tribe Forum (PTST) held a one day convention at Rajouri and expressed joy and hailed Government of India for listing the much awaited bill for granting ST status to Pahari Tribe in the upcoming monsoon session of the parliament, a press release said. Representatives of the forum said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in real spirit have cleared all the hurdles for granting ST status to Pahari tribe, the much deprived, marginalised, squeezed and downtrodden tribe.