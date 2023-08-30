Public outreach camp held at border village

The event provided an effective platform to the local residents and their representatives to voice various concerns, encompassing road maintenance, staff augmentation in government institutions, augmentation of water supply and healthcare infrastructure. During the proceedings, government officials took the opportunity to apprise attendees of ongoing schemes urging the residents to avail themselves of these initiatives.

In his address, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal underscored the administration's commitment to provide essential services directly to the public. He assured the community of dedicated efforts in realizing this objective and commended stakeholders for their contributions to government endeavors. He encouraged continued commitment to public welfare. Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner assured citizens that their grievances have been duly noted and concerned departments would take immediate action to address genuine concerns. Immediate directives were issued to prioritize and resolve the issues raised leading to on-the-spot resolution of several matters.