Public outreach camp held at border village

Rajouri, Aug 30: To ensure efficient governance and swift redress of issues, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal led a triumphant public outreach event under the Weekly Block Diwas initiative here at the Tanda Kangri area of Block Sunderbani.
The event provided an effective platform to the local residents and their representatives to voice various concerns, encompassing road maintenance, staff augmentation in government institutions, augmentation of water supply and healthcare infrastructure. During the proceedings, government officials took the opportunity to apprise attendees of ongoing schemes urging the residents to avail themselves of these initiatives.
In his address, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal underscored the administration's commitment to provide essential services directly to the public. He assured the community of dedicated efforts in realizing this objective and commended stakeholders for their contributions to government endeavors. He encouraged continued commitment to public welfare. Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner assured citizens that their grievances have been duly noted and concerned departments would take immediate action to address genuine concerns. Immediate directives were issued to prioritize and resolve the issues raised leading to on-the-spot resolution of several matters.
The Deputy Commissioner committed to ensure functional tap water connections for every household in the district. “The ambitious target will be met with the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a comprehensive initiative aimed at providing sustainable water supply’, he informed the people. He directed the EXEN Jal Shakti Department to engage with the public and address their concerns promptly. Addressing the need for improved power supply, the Deputy Commissioner directed the EXEN PDD to undertake effective measures for transformer upgrading. He called for active participation of all stakeholders to ensure timely execution of necessary works.
Highlighting progress under the PMAY-G (Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin) and Awas Plus, the Deputy Commissioner announced the allocation of the highest target to Panchayat Kangri.
Concluding the event, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of sustained progress and collaboration among stakeholders, aimed at enhancing residents' quality of life. The successful Weekly Block Diwas at Tanda Kangri showcased numerous issues discussed and resolved effectively, earning commendation from appreciative residents who acknowledged the administration's dedication to issue resolution.
The Block Diwas has emerged as an exceptional forum for direct dialogue between the public and district authorities, fostering contentment as citizens’ voice grievances and witness prompt actions. The event underscored the administration's proactive approach to address public concerns and unwavering dedication to serving its constituents.