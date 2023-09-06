Public outreach camp held at Thannamandi

Rajouri, Sep 6: Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal today led a public outreach event as part of the Weekly Block Diwas initiative here in the Old Tehsil Complex of Block Thannamandi.
The event served as a vital platform for local residents and their representatives to voice their concerns and demands as they sought maintenance of roads, adequate staff in government institutions, addressing the problem of water scarcity and enhancement of the healthcare infrastructure. During the proceedings, government officials used the opportunity to inform attendees about ongoing schemes, encouraging community engagement and urging residents to take advantage of these initiatives.
In his address, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal emphasized the administration’s unwavering commitment to deliver essential services to the public in a seamless manner.
Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner assured citizens that their grievances have been duly noted, and relevant departments would take incremental action to address legitimate concerns. Instant directives were issued to prioritize and resolve the issues raised on the occasion leading to on-the-spot resolutions of several matters.
In a significant step towards addressing water scarcity, the Deputy Commissioner pledged to ensure functional tap water connections for every household in the district. This ambitious target will be met through the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission, a comprehensive initiative aimed at providing sustainable water supply. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of promptly addressing public grievances related to water supply and directed the XEN Jal Shakti Department to engage with the public and address their concerns promptly.
Addressing the need for improved power supply, the Deputy Commissioner directed the XEN PDD to take effective measures to upgrade transformers. He called for active participation from all stakeholders to ensure the timely execution of necessary works.
Deputy Commissioner assured the general public that 80% of the work in the Rajouri-Thannamandi - Surankote road will be completed by the next month. Responding to the pending pension cases, the Deputy Commissioner assured that it would be resolved within a week.