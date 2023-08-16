Public outreach camp held in Doongi

Rajouri: In an earnest endeavor to address public concerns, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal conducted a public outreach camp in Doongi block as part of the weekly Block Diwas initiative.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that engaging with locals, the DC listened to their grievances, assuring them of swift redressal. The community members raised a wide range of issues seeking road maintenance, school upgrading, meeting staff shortage and improvement in healthcare services.
Among the specific concerns highlighted were repair of roads from Shahpur to Thatyali and Tek to Thatyali, Sasal Kote to Challas, besides provision of Road link from main road to Naibat, Workshop bridge to Mua Galli and main road to Khori Mohalla; Bank branch and ATM facility at Doongi Bhramna, sanctioning of a PHC for Sasal Kote panchayat drainage work on Agrati to Jabbar road etc.
Other issues projected included speedy completion of JJM Schemes, rationalization of staff in Educational Institutions, repair of school building at Loorkote, construction of a community hall at Danma, inclusion of left out beneficiaries under PMAY-G, adequate staff at Government Middle school Ratti Mitti etc.
The officers capitalized on the opportunity to inform the public about government initiatives, encouraging them to avail the benefits of the same.
The Deputy Commissioner called for close coordination among departments and PRIs and active participation of the public to achieve developmental goals. He especially emphasised youth involvement in self-employment schemes for self-reliance.
Prompt action was taken as the Deputy Commissioner issued instant directives to concerned departments for time-bound resolution of highlighted issues. Responding to the water scarcity problem, he reiterated the administration's commitment to provide tap water to all households under the Jal Jevan Mission.
The DC further assured to take up the demand for health sub-centre and construction of Government Degree College Building Doongi with the concerned authorities.
The successful public outreach camp earned commendation from locals for its effectiveness in bridging the gap between the administration and citizens. It stood as a platform for airing grievances, with government officials demonstrating responsiveness and accountability. This event reaffirmed the district administration's unwavering commitment to swiftly and effectively addressing public issues, ensuring people's well-being remains the top priority.