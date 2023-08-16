Public outreach camp held in Doongi

Rajouri: In an earnest endeavor to address public concerns, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal conducted a public outreach camp in Doongi block as part of the weekly Block Diwas initiative.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that engaging with locals, the DC listened to their grievances, assuring them of swift redressal. The community members raised a wide range of issues seeking road maintenance, school upgrading, meeting staff shortage and improvement in healthcare services.

Among the specific concerns highlighted were repair of roads from Shahpur to Thatyali and Tek to Thatyali, Sasal Kote to Challas, besides provision of Road link from main road to Naibat, Workshop bridge to Mua Galli and main road to Khori Mohalla; Bank branch and ATM facility at Doongi Bhramna, sanctioning of a PHC for Sasal Kote panchayat drainage work on Agrati to Jabbar road etc.

Other issues projected included speedy completion of JJM Schemes, rationalization of staff in Educational Institutions, repair of school building at Loorkote, construction of a community hall at Danma, inclusion of left out beneficiaries under PMAY-G, adequate staff at Government Middle school Ratti Mitti etc.

The officers capitalized on the opportunity to inform the public about government initiatives, encouraging them to avail the benefits of the same.