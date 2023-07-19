Public outreach camp held in Rajouri

Rajouri, July 19: To redress the public grievances at their doorsteps, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, today presided over a public outreach camp in the Khabber panchayat of block Mougla.
During the event, PRIs and locals projected a wide range of demands seeking macadamization of roads, up-gradation and adequate staff in Government institutions, augmentation of water, augmentation of health infrastructure etc.
Specific Issues raised during the programme were upgrading of power transformers, Kabbar road blacktopping, renovation of Devak-kabbar road, posting of doctor at PHC Taryath, provision of civic amenities in Teryath, construction of Harichumma road, requirement of bridge in Sonchal, requirement of 3-4 teachers in GHS Sarooti, revision of BPL list in Panchayat Khabbar, and adjoining area, posting of veterinary staff in Taryath and adjoining area etc.
The officers of different departments also made the public aware about the government schemes and programs being implemented in the district and motivated them to avail the benefits of the same. Addressing the locals, the Deputy Commissioner said that the District Administration is working at its best potential to ensure that all the basic amenities are provided to the public at their doorsteps and dedicated efforts are being made in this regard.
He also acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders in achieving the desired objectives under different govt initiatives and encouraged them to continue their hard work for the betterment of the common masses.
The Deputy Commissioner also assured the public that all of their grievances have been documented and that all genuine concerns would be addressed in a phased manner through the intervention of the concerned departments. He directed the BMO to rotate doctors on a shift basis from Kalakote.