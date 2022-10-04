Quota benefits to Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis in J-K, says Amit Shah

Addressing a rally here, Shah also said there will be no decline in ST quota of Gujjars and Bakerwals and Paharis and everyone will get their share.

He said the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 has paved the way for providing reservation benefits to the deprived sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Justice Sharma Commission has recommended and it includes Paharis, Bakerwal and Gujjars for ST quota benefits. These recommendations have been received and soon after completion of legal procedure, Gujjars, Bakerwals and Paharis will get the reservation benefits," he said.

The home minister said some people have tried to instigate the Gujjars and Bakerwals in the name of ST status being given to Paharis but the people have foiled their design.