RAC approves 12 rent cases in Rajouri

Rajouri: A meeting of Rent Assessment Committee was today convened at Rajouri under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner, Vikas Kundal.

ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; SE PWD ( R&B), CAO, Sohan Singh; Tehsildar Thanamandi, besides other concerned officers and officials of different departments and owners of the rented buildings attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Committee held detailed deliberations with concerned departments which are functioning from rented accommodations in the district and with the owners of these buildings.