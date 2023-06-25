Rainfall continues for 2nd day in Rajouri, Poonch areas

Rajouri, June 25 :For the second consecutive day on Sunday, Pir Panjal region witnessed rainfall giving much needed respite to people from hot summer conditions.
Many river bodies in the area were seen swelled amid sharp rise in water level and flow while a man was also rescued by villagers from flooded riverlet in Nar village of Poonchs' Mendhar sub division. As per reports, rainfall that started in Rajouri and Poonch district areas on Saturday evening continued on Sunday also with few areas received day long showers and remaining witnessed showers at regular intervals.
Due to rainfall, the people in the region witnessed better environment conditions receiving much needed respite from high temperature and humidity.
The rainfall on second day caused sudden rise in water level in a number of river bodies in twin districts with many rivers were seen swell.
In Rajouri town, the water level in main Darhali river flowing from within the town increased sharply on Sunday afternoon with a number of people were seen standing at bridges and having a look at swelled river.
" We were witnessing severe humid and hot conditions since Monday but heavy rainfall brought in much needed respite," said Azad Ahmed of Rajouri.
He said that temperature has witnessed a decline while humidity has also lowered after this rainfall.
Meanwhile,in Nar village of Poonchs'Mendhar sub division, a local man was rescued from river after he got trapped in it due to sudden rise in water level.
Officials said that a man from the village was crossing a small riverlet in Nar Mendhar when water level increased and he got trapped.
" It was a panicky situation but some villagers acted bravely and rescued the man from the riverlet saving his life," the officials said.
Officials of district administration in Rajouri and Poonch on the other hand said that presently there are no reports of any loss of life in the rainfall.