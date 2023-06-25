Rainfall continues for 2nd day in Rajouri, Poonch areas

He said that temperature has witnessed a decline while humidity has also lowered after this rainfall.

Meanwhile,in Nar village of Poonchs'Mendhar sub division, a local man was rescued from river after he got trapped in it due to sudden rise in water level.

Officials said that a man from the village was crossing a small riverlet in Nar Mendhar when water level increased and he got trapped.

" It was a panicky situation but some villagers acted bravely and rescued the man from the riverlet saving his life," the officials said.

Officials of district administration in Rajouri and Poonch on the other hand said that presently there are no reports of any loss of life in the rainfall.