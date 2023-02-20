Rajouri Admin asks officers to lend support to TB patients

The meeting was informed that there are 497 TB patients in the district, which indicates a decline in the incidences of TB.

Regarding Nakshay mitras, he informed that 120 people are providing help to TB patients as Nakshay mitras, while hundreds of others have already enrolled for extending nutritional support.

The DC said that the first TB ward of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri will be made functional on March 1, , for which necessary directions have been issued to the concerned departments.

The TB ward of GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri, will have separate IPD arrangements for male and female patients while all other additional arrangements will also be made in this ward which shall be run under the supervision of HoD Department of Chest and TB, Dr. Zaeem Khan.

He further asked the health authorities to identify all the hotspots in the district and to follow Active Case Finding (ACF) approach in these areas.