Rajouri admin starts formulation of District Skill Development Plan

Rajouri: District Development Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the formulation of the District Skill Development plan under SANKALP (Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) in the district.

The meeting was attended by the line departments and focused on widening the ambit of skill development programs under various schemes to create ample employment opportunities for the unemployed youth of the district.

The meeting also highlighted the activities to be carried out under SANKALP in the district including youth aspiration survey, local market analysis, industrial visits, placement ecosystem building etc.