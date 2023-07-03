Rajouri admin starts formulation of District Skill Development Plan

Rajouri: District Development Commissioner of Rajouri, Vikas Kundal, on Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the formulation of the District Skill Development plan under SANKALP (Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion) in the district.
The meeting was attended by the line departments and focused on widening the ambit of skill development programs under various schemes to create ample employment opportunities for the unemployed youth of the district.
The meeting also highlighted the activities to be carried out under SANKALP in the district including youth aspiration survey, local market analysis, industrial visits, placement ecosystem building etc.
During the meeting, the DDC directed the officials to formulate a comprehensive District Skill Plan under SANKALP by involving different line departments.
The plan will aim to improve short-term skill development planning and implementation by employing decentralization as a strategy, monitoring skilling activities, and promoting convergence. The plan will also focus on identifying the skill gaps and providing relevant training to the youth to make them employable.
The DDC emphasized the need to focus on skill development as it is crucial for the economic growth of the district.
He also stressed on the importance of creating an enabling environment for the youth to acquire skills and become self-reliant. He urged the officials to work in close coordination to ensure the successful implementation of the plan.