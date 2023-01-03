Rajouri attack: Div Com, top police officials among hundreds gather for last rites of slain civilians

Jammu, Jan 03: Top police officials including Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner,Jammu, Ramesh Kumar and ADGP Jammu, Mukesh Singh and hundreds of people on Tuesday gathered at cremation ground in Dangri village of Rajouri district for the last rites of six civilians killed in terrorist attack on Sunday evening.

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that hundreds of people and top officials from civil and police administration gathered at the cremation ground in Dangri village today morning for the last rites.

He said among top the officials, DGP Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner and ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh were also present.

He said hundreds of people took out a procession, raising slogans as they gathered at the cremation ground for the last rites.