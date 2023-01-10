Rajouri Attack: Over 50 people detained for questioning so far

Rajouri, Jan 10: Over 50 people have been detained by Jammu and Kashmir police in connection with the investigation of the recent attack in Dhangri village of Rajouri district, officials said here on Tuesday.

Quoting an official told, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that the investigation of the attack is being carried by the police with assistance of several other investigation agencies and forces.

He said over 50 people have been detained so far in connection with the investigation of the case.