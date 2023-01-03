Rajouri Attack: Special NIA team reaches Dangri village

Srinagar, Jan 03: A special team of the National Investigation Agency(NIA) on Tuesday reached Dangri village of Rajouri district where 6 civilians lost their lives in a major aterror ttack on Sunday evening.

Quoting sources, news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a special team of NIA has reached to Dangri village today morning.

They said the probe agency team has reached to the crime scene spot and is likely to take over the investigation.

Four civilians were killed while 6 others were injured after suspected militants stormed Dangri village on Sunday evening.