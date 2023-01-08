Rajouri attack toll reaches seven after one more injured succumbs

Rajouri, Jan 08: One more person who was injured in terror attack on January 01 at Dhangri village of Rajouri succumbed to his injuries on Sunday, official sources said. The overall toll in the twin-attack reached seven.
The victim was identified as Prince Sharma, in his 20s, who was undergoing treatment at GMC, Jammu.
Locals said that the atmosphere at Dhangri village again turned tragic as the body of seventh victim was brought back home from GMC, Jammu.
Four civilians were killed after terrorists opened fire on them in Dhangri village on January 01. A day later two children were killed in an IED blast which was planted in house of one of the victims.