Rajouri bids tearful adieu to 6 terror victims

Rajouri: A sea of humanity, cutting across all divides, Tuesday descended at Dangri village to be part of the last rites as Rajouri bid a tearful adieu to its six terror victims.

Besides the relatives of the victims and locals of Dangri, several people, including those belonging to the majority community from other areas of the border district too participated in the last rites to express their solidarity with the victim families, and against terrorism and its perpetrators.

At around 5 am on Tuesday, the bodies of terror victims were shifted to their respective houses from the Government Higher Secondary School Dangri and rites, prior to cremation, were performed.

Following it, all the bodies were taken in a procession for performing the last rites at the cremation ground.