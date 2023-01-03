Rajouri bids tearful adieu to 6 terror victims

Rajouri: A sea of humanity, cutting across all divides, Tuesday descended at Dangri village to be part of the last rites as Rajouri bid a tearful adieu to its six terror victims.
Besides the relatives of the victims and locals of Dangri, several people, including those belonging to the majority community from other areas of the border district too participated in the last rites to express their solidarity with the victim families, and against terrorism and its perpetrators.
At around 5 am on Tuesday, the bodies of terror victims were shifted to their respective houses from the Government Higher Secondary School Dangri and rites, prior to cremation, were performed.
Following it, all the bodies were taken in a procession for performing the last rites at the cremation ground.
The funeral procession passed through the entire village amid slogans and culminated at the cremation ground.
The bodies were shifted to the school on Monday evening after the families of victims called off their sit-in protest following their meeting with Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha who assured them to look into their concerns and demands.
As the entire area was under security cordon and civilian movement was totally restricted following the IED explosion on Monday morning near one of the houses of terror victims, it was not possible to shift the bodies to their houses late in the evening.
Sarpanch of Dangri Panchayat Dheeraj Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the cremation ground had only one concrete platform where the last rites of one victim were performed.
“The other five terror victims were cremated in an open ground,” he said.
Sharma said that the area never witnessed such tragic scenes and with these despicable killings everyone was in a state of deep shock.
“Innocent civilians have been killed for no fault of theirs. This is an act of cowardice as unarmed common people, including children, were killed just to create fear,” he said.
Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal along with other senior officers from Police and civil administration were also in attendance at the cremation site.
Senior officers of the Police and civil administration also met the families of victims to express their condolences and demonstrate their solidarity with them in their hour of grief.