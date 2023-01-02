Rajouri blast update: Minor girl succumbs to injuries, toll two

Rajouri, Jan 02: A minor girl who was among six persons injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on Monday in Dangri area of Rajouri district, succumbed to her injuries.

News agency, Kashmir News Observer reported quoting medical superintendent GMC Rajouri, Dr Mehmood that the minor girl who was injured in the blast today morning has succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

With the death of the minor girl, the toll in the blast has reached to two.