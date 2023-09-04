Rajouri boy shines in national letter writing competition

Col Vinod Kumar, the Postmaster General Jammu Region, holding current charge of Chief PMG J&K circle, felicitated the winner Saksham Bali son of Balbir Kumar Bali resident of Kangri during a function organised by Rajouri Postal Division at Rajouri headquarters.

Master Saksham was a student of 11th class, now in 12th standard, in Government Higher Secondary School Bajabain Sunderbani when he participated in winning letter.

The prize handed over to the student comprises a certificate and a prize money of twenty five thousand rupees.