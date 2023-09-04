Rajouri boy shines in national letter writing competition

Rajouri, Sep 3: A Rajouri boy has achieved a remarkable feat in the national letter writing competition on theme “Dhai Akhar” for the year 2022 which was organised by the Department of Posts.
Col Vinod Kumar, the Postmaster General Jammu Region, holding current charge of Chief PMG J&K circle, felicitated the winner Saksham Bali son of Balbir Kumar Bali resident of Kangri during a function organised by Rajouri Postal Division at Rajouri headquarters.
Master Saksham was a student of 11th class, now in 12th standard, in Government Higher Secondary School Bajabain Sunderbani when he participated in winning letter.
The prize handed over to the student comprises a certificate and a prize money of twenty five thousand rupees.
Col Vinod Kumar while speaking on the occasion said that in a bid to promote the writing skills of people, especially among young students, the Department of Posts organised this letter writing competition by the name of “Dhai Akahr” with a specific theme every year.
Col Vinod further informed that last year the Department of Posts had also organised such a competition on the theme of “Vision for India 2047” wherein people across the country participated in two age groups of upto 18 years and above 18 years.
The Postmaster General further informed that Saksham Bali has emerged as the topper in the below 18 years’ age group category in Inland Letter Card sub category in the entire J&K Postal Circle.
He further added that in the current year, the Department of Posts is again going to organise the letter writing competition and urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir especially students and youth to participate in all such competitions organized by the department.
He further informed that in line with the policy of the government to boost the export sector, the department of Posts has recently established Dakghar Niryat Kendras at Poonch and Rajouri which will boost the export of locally produced goods.
On the occasion, prizes were also distributed among the best performers of the department in various categories.
Barakh Hussain, Abdul Aziz, Nirmala Devi and Kewal Krishan bagged the top four prizes in POSB category while Joginder Sharma bagged the prize in SSA category.
Alongside it, Irshad Ahmad was declared as the CELC ka sitara; Mohammad Nazir and Kamal Kishore bagged the prizes in IPPB AePS and General Insurance Categories respectively.
Award for dedicated services was given to Humera Bhat and Gulshan Kumar was awarded for Aadhar Enrolments and updation services.