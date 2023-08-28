Rajouri bus stand | Lack of facilities irking residents

The lack of proper seating arrangements and protection from rainfall besides the harsh sunlight at main bus stand of Rajouri makes people to suffer on daily basis.

The sufferers have termed lack of basic facilities at this important public place as disheartening.

The main bus stand of Rajouri is located at the district headquarter and hundreds of passenger buses along with other light passenger vehicles start their journey towards different routes of both intra- district and inter-district nature from this stand. On an average, five thousand to eight thousand people board and deboard passenger vehicles at man bus stand of Rajouri on daily basis but lack of basic facilities make everyone suffer especially during rainfall as well as hot summer days.