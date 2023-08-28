Rajouri bus stand | Lack of facilities irking residents

Rajouri, Aug 27: Lack of facilities at main Rajouri Bus Stand is creating inconvenience to the local residents.
The lack of proper seating arrangements and protection from rainfall besides the harsh sunlight at main bus stand of Rajouri makes people to suffer on daily basis.
The sufferers have termed lack of basic facilities at this important public place as disheartening.
The main bus stand of Rajouri is located at the district headquarter and hundreds of passenger buses along with other light passenger vehicles start their journey towards different routes of both intra- district and inter-district nature from this stand. On an average, five thousand to eight thousand people board and deboard passenger vehicles at man bus stand of Rajouri on daily basis but lack of basic facilities make everyone suffer especially during rainfall as well as hot summer days.
Ishan Kumar from Rajouri said that he has to board and deboard his vehicle from this bus stand during daily journey towards college but there is no proper drinking water facility as well as facility of sitting. Even there are no sheds by which people can save themselves from rainfall or harsh sunlight during sunny days.
Subash Chander, an aged citizen said that providing basic amenities to thousands of people at this important public place is very important but it is disheartening to see that the concerned government authorities have so far paid no concern to the issue.
“We urge Government departments to provide all these basic facilities to the people at the earliest.” Chander said.
President Municipal Council Rajouri, Mohammad Arif said that Municipal council is already working on some projects to address these genuine issues of people.
He also accepted that all these issues are genuine nature and people have to face hardships but things will be resolved soon.