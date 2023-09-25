Rajouri cloth shop burgled, thieves decamp with valuables

Rajouri: Unidentified thieves on Monday decamped with valuables including clothes from a cloth shop located in Rajouri town.

The shop is located near Abdullah bridge of Rajouri town. Locals said that unidentified thieves entered in the cloth shop by breaking open the lock and decamped with cash lying in cash box.

They said that thieves also attempted to damage CCTV surveillance cameras installed in the shop. Police on the other hand said that a team from local police post visited the site and examined the crime scene while investigation into the matter has been taken up.