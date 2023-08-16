Rajouri coal mine workers begin strike

The workers said that the strike is against the government’s alleged delay in redressal of their grievances. They have started this strike at Moughla coal mine in Rajouri district.

A leader of their organisation and local BJP representative, Vijay Sharma said that there are two coal mines that are presently operational in this area that include Moughla coal mine and Mehtka coal mine. Large number of workers work in these mines who are mostly the casual laborers.