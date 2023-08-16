Rajouri coal mine workers begin strike

Rajouri, Aug 16: The casual based coal mine workers working in two coal mines of Rajouri district have gone on an indefinite strike .
The workers said that the strike is against the government’s alleged delay in redressal of their grievances. They have started this strike at Moughla coal mine in Rajouri district.
A leader of their organisation and local BJP representative, Vijay Sharma said that there are two coal mines that are presently operational in this area that include Moughla coal mine and Mehtka coal mine. Large number of workers work in these mines who are mostly the casual laborers.
He said that number of genuine grievances and demands of these casual labourers are being ignored by the government and they are still struggling to get their rights.
qVijay Sharma further said that multiple notices were given by these casual labourers to the government as well as Jammu and Kashmir Minerals Limited to highlight the genuine grievances but not even a single official responded that forced the workers to sit on this strike
President of coal mine workers association, Krishan Singh on being contacted said that initially a 15 days notice was given to the government but it got stretched to 45 days. After that another notice of 15 days, a notice of 72 hours followed by a notice of 48 hours and finally last notice of 24 hours was given to the government.