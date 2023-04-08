Rajouri court complex burglary | Police solve case, 2 accused arrested with stolen property

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri district have solved the major burglary case that occurred in Maal Khaana (seizure room) of district court complex.Two accused have been arrested and stolen property worth crores have been recovered.
Addressing the press conference, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that in the intervening night of Apr 3 and 4, a theft incident took place inside the Maal Khana of court complex Rajouri in which various items were stolen.
In this regard case FIR No 143/2023 under sections 457/380 IPC was registered at Police Station Rajouri and subsequent to this special teams were constituted which analysed CCTV footages at various locations along with technical evidence.
SSP further said that building upon this, few suspects were rounded up and the accused were identified as Mohammad Showket son of Chowdhary Mir Mohammad resident of Khadi Karmara in Poonch and Mohd Taj son of Mohd Aslam resident of Hayyatpura in Manjakote Rajouri.
"Both the accused confessed their involvement in the case and on the disclosure of Mohammad Showket son of Mir Mohammad Police team has recovered the stolen property which included 04 packets of Heroine like substance weighing approx four kilograms and valued in crores, one lakh cash in fake India Currency Notes and one mobile phone," SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said.
He added that further investigation in the case is going on to unearth involvement of the accused in other theft cases in the district.
SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh further stated that accused Mohammad Shoket is a notorious criminal who had commit some such unlawful acts in past also and is also an absconder from Poonch with a warrant under 512 CrPC already stand issued against him.
Officer also stated that there is every possibility that the accused might have done recce of court complex as he used to attend court for his involvement in a case and was undergoing trial. "Our police team worked day and night to work out this case," he further said.