Rajouri court complex burglary | Police solve case, 2 accused arrested with stolen property

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri district have solved the major burglary case that occurred in Maal Khaana (seizure room) of district court complex.Two accused have been arrested and stolen property worth crores have been recovered.

Addressing the press conference, SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that in the intervening night of Apr 3 and 4, a theft incident took place inside the Maal Khana of court complex Rajouri in which various items were stolen.

In this regard case FIR No 143/2023 under sections 457/380 IPC was registered at Police Station Rajouri and subsequent to this special teams were constituted which analysed CCTV footages at various locations along with technical evidence.

SSP further said that building upon this, few suspects were rounded up and the accused were identified as Mohammad Showket son of Chowdhary Mir Mohammad resident of Khadi Karmara in Poonch and Mohd Taj son of Mohd Aslam resident of Hayyatpura in Manjakote Rajouri.