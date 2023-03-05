Rajouri  Diary

Residents pitch for bringing traditional Bhairo Jhanki on national tourism map

People in the border town Rajouri have appealed to the Government to bring traditional Bhairo Jhanki on the national tourism map as the Jhanki in a particular traditional manner is organised only in Rajouri town of Jammu and Kashmir. “ Bhairo Jhanki is a traditional practice of Rajouri town being followed from last four to five decades and is unique in itself as in no other part of the country such procession is taken out,” said Rahul Sharma, a member of Bhairo Jhanki organising committee. He said that the Jhanki is also a rich example of communal harmony as people from all walks of life take part in it.

“Many people from different parts of country do take part in Bhairo Jhanki, but we demand that this traditional practice be brought on national tourism map so as to facilitate tourists from across the country to be a part of this procession and to participate in decades old traditional practice of people of Rajouri,” Nishu Gupta, executive member of organising committee said.