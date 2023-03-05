Rajouri  Diary

Rajouri residents call for use of speed governors in passenger vehicles
People from Rajouri district here have called for the immediate installation of speed governors in all passenger vehicles in order to check rising road accidents that are taking a toll on human lives. People, while pointing towards a rise in the number of road accidents involving passenger vehicles, said that over speeding is a prime cause of road accidents and that installation of speed governors in passenger vehicles is an urgent need of hour to check these fatal accidents. They further said that all the passenger vehicles plying in the district, especially in the upper hilly regions, should be thoroughly inspected to check the fitness of vehicles and to ensure that those plying on roads are not prone to accidents due to improper physical parameters.
Residents pitch for bringing traditional Bhairo Jhanki on national tourism map
People in the border town Rajouri have appealed to the Government to bring traditional Bhairo Jhanki on the national tourism map as the Jhanki in a particular traditional manner is organised only in Rajouri town of Jammu and Kashmir. “ Bhairo Jhanki is a traditional practice of Rajouri town being followed from last four to five decades and is unique in itself as in no other part of the country such procession is taken out,” said Rahul Sharma, a member of Bhairo Jhanki organising committee. He said that the Jhanki is also a rich example of communal harmony as people from all walks of life take part in it.
“Many people from different parts of country do take part in Bhairo Jhanki, but we demand that this traditional practice be brought on national tourism map so as to facilitate tourists from across the country to be a part of this procession and to participate in decades old traditional practice of people of Rajouri,” Nishu Gupta, executive member of organising committee said.
‘Repair all damaged poles in Rajouri town’
Residents of different localities of Rajouri town have demanded immediate repair of all damaged poles which are posing risk to the lives of people.
Mohammad Asif, a resident of Rajouri town said that many poles of electricity installed in streets and on roads in the town are in semi-damaged condition and can fall anytime. However, these damaged poles are still being used which is a serious concern and there is an immediate need to replace these poles with new ones and to prevent loss of lives in any mishap.
Youth seek establishment of cricket academy in Rajouri
Youth of Rajouri town have urged Jammu and Kashmir Government as well as Sports Council to establish a cricket academy to tap the rich cricket talent of youngsters of this border district.
Sarabjeet Singh, a young cricketer of Rajouri said that youth of this border district are having immense cricket potential and players of the area are proving their mettle in different parts of the country but lack of a cricket academy and proper facilities is a big hurdle in further refinement of talent of cricketers. Other players demanded establishment of a cricket academy in the district, raising the lack of proper playing and training areas.