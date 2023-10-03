Rajouri district | Blacktopping Work on NH144A under Package V launched

The ambitious project is a pivotal component of the broader initiative aimed at widening the existing Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway, starting from Akhnoor.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of OC BRO, Major Manjunath; AC Defence, Saleem Quershi; and DMO, Naseeb Bajrang.

The ambitious road development project encompasses eight distinct packages, all with a shared goal: enhancing transportation efficiency and connectivity for the people of Rajouri. Once completed, the expanded road will not only ensure smoother travel but also bolster economic opportunities and trade within the region.