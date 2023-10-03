Rajouri district | Blacktopping Work on NH144A under Package V launched

Rajouri, Oct 3: Marking a momentous milestone in the region, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal on Tuesday launched the blacktopping work on NH144A under Package V.
The ambitious project is a pivotal component of the broader initiative aimed at widening the existing Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway, starting from Akhnoor.
The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of OC BRO, Major Manjunath; AC Defence, Saleem Quershi; and DMO, Naseeb Bajrang.
The ambitious road development project encompasses eight distinct packages, all with a shared goal: enhancing transportation efficiency and connectivity for the people of Rajouri. Once completed, the expanded road will not only ensure smoother travel but also bolster economic opportunities and trade within the region.
During the visit, Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal underscored the paramount importance of expeditiously completing the blacktopping work without compromising on quality standards. He emphasized that this infrastructure transformation will bring far-reaching benefits to both residents and businesses, ultimately contributing to the overall progress of the region.
“The widening of the Jammu-Rajouri-Poonch National Highway represents a monumental stride towards fostering growth and development in Rajouri. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that this project is executed seamlessly, upholding the highest quality standards,” remarked Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal.
This endeavor signifies a significant step toward realizing the vision of an interconnected and prosperous Rajouri. The administration, in collaboration with various stakeholders, remains steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling this promise, with the aim of providing residents with a brighter future and a well-connected transportation network.
As the blacktopping work on NH144A commences, the people of Rajouri eagerly anticipate the completion of this transformative project and the manifold benefits it promises to bring to their lives.