Rajouri district | Encounter breaks out at Sujan- Kandhra village

Rajouri, Aug 14 : A fresh encounter has started between security forces and terrorists at Sujan- Kandhra village area of Rajouri district.
Officials said that after some reports regarding suspicious movement at Sujan Hill, Kandhra, Targain Top villages of Budhal police station area in Rajouri, Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a cordon and search operation in the area.
" In late evening hours on Sunday, when search teams of army and police were passing through the area, militants hiding near maize fields resorted to heavy firing on search teams which was retaliated," the officials said.
They added that the exchange of fire was going on when last reports were received.
The area of encounter falls under the jurisdiction of Budhal police station and is located in the upper reaches of Budhal which remain under snow during winter season.
" Reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and tight cordon has been laid," the officials informed. They said that senior officers have also rushed to the spot.
SSP Rajouri Muhammad Aslam told Greater Kashmir that encounter is going on.
" This is only thing which we can share with media at this moment," he said adding that no reports of any loss has been received so far.
Pertinent to mention here that security situation in Rajouri and Poonch districts has been put on high alert keeping in view recent attack on army camp at Pargal and regular information of suspicious movement in areas of Rajouri district.