Rajouri district witnesses surge in milk production

To realize the true potential of a district, fuel economic growth and generate employment with an aim of impetus to rural entrepreneurship, the Government has launched a transformational scheme One District One Product (ODOP) under Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Rajouri, a border district of the J&K UT has been selected as a dairy district under the scheme as it has huge potential in the dairy sector. The dairy sector is one of the crucial sectors in the Indian economy that not only provides employment to rural households but also contributes to the economy of the country.