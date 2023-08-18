Rajouri Encounter | Body of 2nd terrorist recovered in Reasi

“When one of the suspicious persons approached the deployment site and was challenged, he tried to escape. The army troops readjusted their positions to prevent his escape and the terrorist was seen stumbling and falling down the cliff in dense jungle. Party probed ahead, till the search was halted for the night due to inclement weather and dense jungle area,” army said.

“During search operation along with SOG and VDC members in the early morning hours, the dead body of a likely foreign terrorist was found in the jungle area. He is the second terrorist who was injured but managed to escape from Rajouri operation on August 5, 2023. Warlike stores have also been recovered from the terrorist. The operation is in progress,” said the army.

From the terrorist, the army said, three 7.62 mm magazines, 90 bullets of 7.62 mm; 32 bullets of 9 mm and 2 hand-grenades were recovered.