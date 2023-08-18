Rajouri Encounter | Body of 2nd terrorist recovered in Reasi

Rajouri, Aug 18: Security forces Friday recovered the body of a suspected foreign terrorist, who managed to escape in an injured condition from the Gundha-Rajouri encounter site on August 5, from a gorge in Dhakikote of neighbouring Reasi district.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh this morning said that the body of the second terrorist, injured in an encounter at Khawas, was found by Special Operations Group (SOG) at Dhakikote, Reasi.
Jammu and Kashmir Police, in an official statement issued to media in Rajouri, said, “On August 5, two Pakistani terrorists were entrapped by police in an encounter at Gundha-Khawas area. In the encounter, one terrorist was eliminated and another one was severely injured.”
“In the ongoing anti-terror operation, joint teams of forces, including teams of Reasi and Rajouri police, were on lookout for the second terrorist who got injured during encounter at Gundha last Sunday but managed to escape from the site, taking benefit of thick foliage,” the police said.
On Friday morning, police said, joint teams of forces including Police, Army and CAPF located the body of the terrorist from a gorge where he fell while trying to escape the hot chase of security forces.
“The terrorist seems to be a foreign (Pakistani) terrorist and suspected to be involved in many terror-crime cases of Rajouri Poonch sub-region, including recent attack on special forces at Kesari Hill and Dhangri terror incident,” said police.
The Indian Army, in its official statement, said, “The body of the second terrorist has been found in a forest area of Reasi district.”
“Indian army, along with JKP and SOG, has been continuing relentless operations in Jungle (forest) areas of Reasi district. During the ongoing operations, Army and JKP deployed along the high ridge lines in the Jungle area near Dhakikot on the night of August 17, observed suspicious movement of unidentified persons,” statement read.
“When one of the suspicious persons approached the deployment site and was challenged, he tried to escape. The army troops readjusted their positions to prevent his escape and the terrorist was seen stumbling and falling down the cliff in dense jungle. Party probed ahead, till the search was halted for the night due to inclement weather and dense jungle area,” army said.
“During search operation along with SOG and VDC members in the early morning hours, the dead body of a likely foreign terrorist was found in the jungle area. He is the second terrorist who was injured but managed to escape from Rajouri operation on August 5, 2023. Warlike stores have also been recovered from the terrorist. The operation is in progress,” said the army.
From the terrorist, the army said, three 7.62 mm magazines, 90 bullets of 7.62 mm; 32 bullets of 9 mm and 2 hand-grenades were recovered.