RAJOURI ENCOUNTER: DAY 2 | Slain terrorist’s body retrieved with arms, ammunition

Rajouri: The encounter between security forces and terrorists at Gundha village of Rajouri district entered second consecutive day as the body of slain terrorist was retrieved with a haul of arms and ammunition on Sunday.

Multilayer cordon was in place as a part of an anti-terrorist operation to flush out trapped terrorist(s), who may be one or two in number.

Officials said, “Security forces on Sunday retrieved the body of the eliminated terrorist from whose possession arms, ammunition and other explosive material besides eatables were recovered.”

“Operation to track terrorist(s) continued for the second day on Sunday. Joint teams of the Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF are engaged in this operation,” officials said.

The encounter started on Saturday evening in Gundha village of Khawas tehsil in the border district.