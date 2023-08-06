Rajouri encounter enters day 2, body of terrorist retrieved 

Rajouri, Aug 06: The body of a terrorist who was killed yesterday has been retrieved while the encounter is underway for the second consecutive day in Gundha village of Khawas in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said today.
The encounter broke out on Saturday evening when a team of police established contact with the terrorists.
After this, army and police jointly launched a massive operation and firefight is going on since Saturday evening and has entered its second day today.
Meanwhile, body of one terrorist has been retrieved from the village area so far whereas one or two more terrorists are suspected to be hiding in the area and intense searches are being conducted.
Jammu and Kashmir police has also issued an advisory for people asking them to stay away from encounter site.