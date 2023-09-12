Rajouri encounter: Terrorist, soldier killed; cop among three wounded

Srinagar, Sep 12: A terrorist and a soldier were on Tuesday killed and three security personnel wounded in an ongoing encounter in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
The encounter broke out earlier today after joint parties of the army and Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir launched a search operation in the Narla area of the frontier district.
An official said that the firefight was on in the area. He said so far one terrorist was killed in the encounter. An army soldier who was injured in the encounter succumbed, he said.
Three other security personnel, including a cop, were injured in the gunfight. They were shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Further details are awaited.