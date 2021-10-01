Rajouri flashflood: Elderly woman's body recovered, her daughter still missing

News agency GNS while quoting Additional SP Rajouri, Vivek Shekhar Sharma reported that body of Gulzar Bi, 60, wife of Mohammad Akbar was recovered after hours of intense searches in the area.

Bi's 40-year-old daughter Maqsooda Begum is still missing with Sharma saying that efforts are on to locate her.

The mother-daughter duo, as per officials, was washed away in flash floods while working in their fields in their village during the intervening night of September 30 and October 1.