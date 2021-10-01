Pir Panjal

Rajouri flashflood: Elderly woman's body recovered, her daughter still missing

The mother-daughter duo, as per officials, was washed away in the flash flood while working in their fields in their village
GK Web Desk
Srinagar, Oct 1: Body of an elderly woman washed away in flashfloods alongside her daughter in Chatyari village of J&K's Rajouri district last night has been recovered at Nowshera area of the district on Friday afternoon, officials said.

News agency GNS while quoting Additional SP Rajouri, Vivek Shekhar Sharma reported that body of Gulzar Bi, 60, wife of Mohammad Akbar was recovered after hours of intense searches in the area.

Bi's 40-year-old daughter Maqsooda Begum is still missing with Sharma saying that efforts are on to locate her.

The mother-daughter duo, as per officials, was washed away in flash floods while working in their fields in their village during the intervening night of September 30 and October 1.

