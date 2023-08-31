Rajouri gets advanced CCTV surveillance cover

Rajouri: with the installation of hundreds of advanced CCTV surveillance cameras in various parts of district, the Police and other law enforcement agencies have received a shot in the arm for better surveillance and intervention of technological practices in investigation processes.
These cameras have been installed at the identified sensitive locations and busy public places including chowks with monitoring of the camera footage will remain in access of police under District Police Office Rajouri.
Earlier, in border district Rajouri, people were demanding installation of CCTV surveillance cameras with police had also install CCTV cameras of fifty feet height at many places in Rajouri town but CCTV surveillance cameras were not installed.
Addressing this concern of masses as well as to inculcate technological practices in policing, Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri has installed CCTV surveillance cameras in the district prompting police, field agencies and law enforcement agencies to get technological help in daily works.
Officials said that hundreds of CCTV surveillance cameras have been installed in the district at identified locations that include busy public places in urban areas, main roads, chowks and sensitive locations in urban and semi-urban areas.
These cameras, officials said, are of advanced nature having long clarity volume, night vision enabled feature.
The access of recording of these cameras is with local police authorities while all field agencies, forces and law enforcement agencies can access the footage recording of cameras after permission from police authorities.
Under a special project, CCTVs have been installed across the district and all public places, main roads and other places of sensitive nature have been covered, said a senior police officer in Rajouri.
He said that installation of these cameras will prove highly beneficial to police and other law enforcement agencies.
Meanwhile, President of Beopar Mandal Rajouri Rajesh Gupta @Bittu Shah while welcoming installation of cameras in the district as a welcome step said that CCTV cameras are an important need of hour in today's era and help authorities in various aspects. He said that demand for installation of cameras was being put forth at all stages by civil society including traders and now the demand has been fulfilled.