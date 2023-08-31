Rajouri gets advanced CCTV surveillance cover

Rajouri: with the installation of hundreds of advanced CCTV surveillance cameras in various parts of district, the Police and other law enforcement agencies have received a shot in the arm for better surveillance and intervention of technological practices in investigation processes.

These cameras have been installed at the identified sensitive locations and busy public places including chowks with monitoring of the camera footage will remain in access of police under District Police Office Rajouri.

Earlier, in border district Rajouri, people were demanding installation of CCTV surveillance cameras with police had also install CCTV cameras of fifty feet height at many places in Rajouri town but CCTV surveillance cameras were not installed.

Addressing this concern of masses as well as to inculcate technological practices in policing, Jammu and Kashmir police in Rajouri has installed CCTV surveillance cameras in the district prompting police, field agencies and law enforcement agencies to get technological help in daily works.