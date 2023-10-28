Rajouri Hospital | Existing 300 bed capacity inadequate to deal with patients footfall

In some wards of the hospital, multiple patients can be seen lying on single bed that depicts space shortage.

Official sources while wishing anonymity said that against bed capacity of three hundred, almost 90-95% of beds remain occupied most of the days but Gynaecology, Pediatrics and Emergency are facing severe space constrain.

They said that emergency ward located at first flour of hospital is having a bed capacity of around 50 and most of the times multiple patients can be seen on beds while some patients are also seen sitting on chairs amid unavailability of beds.

Alongside it, they said, severe rush is also seen in Gynaecology department ward of hospital which many a times stand second after SMGS Hospital Shalamar, Jammu in terms of number of institutional delivery per month in Jammu province.

The official sources of hospital while underlining need to extend space and bed capacity of hospital said that patient footfall is increasing with each passing day in the hospital which will make things more difficult in days to come.