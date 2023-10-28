Rajouri Hospital | Existing 300 bed capacity inadequate to deal with patients footfall

Rajouri, Oct 28: The existing 300 bed capacity of Associated Hospital of Government Medical College (GMC)Rajouri is turning almost inadequate with respect to footfall of patients. Gynaecology, pediatrics and emergency wards are worst affected with heavy load of patients.
The Associated Hospital of GMC Rajouri was earlier a district hospital but it was merged with newly opened GMC a couple of years ago and upgraded as Associated Hospital to the college.
The hospital is also the prime health institute of Government sector in entire Pir Panjal region and caters healthcare needs of patients from parts of Reasi district also besides areas of Rajouri and Poonch.
The hospital is with a bed capacity of 300 beds which is becoming inadequate with each passing day creating not only a problem for hospital administration but also for patients and their attendants.
In some wards of the hospital, multiple patients can be seen lying on single bed that depicts space shortage.
Official sources while wishing anonymity said that against bed capacity of three hundred, almost 90-95% of beds remain occupied most of the days but Gynaecology, Pediatrics and Emergency are facing severe space constrain.
They said that emergency ward located at first flour of hospital is having a bed capacity of around 50 and most of the times multiple patients can be seen on beds while some patients are also seen sitting on chairs amid unavailability of beds.
Alongside it, they said, severe rush is also seen in Gynaecology department ward of hospital which many a times stand second after SMGS Hospital Shalamar, Jammu in terms of number of institutional delivery per month in Jammu province.
The official sources of hospital while underlining need to extend space and bed capacity of hospital said that patient footfall is increasing with each passing day in the hospital which will make things more difficult in days to come.
Locals of Rajouri including Mohammad Farooq, Shadab Ahmed and others while terming GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri as a vital health facility said that it caters healthcare needs of entire Pir Panjal province including parts of Reasi district and proper functioning of hospital, best healthcare services and ease of treatment must be ensured.
Medical Superintend GMC Associated Hospital Rajouri Dr Mehmood H Bajar did confirm that almost ninty percent and some a times even more bed remain occupied with patient.
He however added that hospital management is taking best possible efforts to deal with the problem.
He further said that an additional 200 bedded new block is almost ready and an inspection was also conducted by Deputy Commissioner Rajouri on Saturday to finalise all arrangements.
“Some portion of this block is very near to completion and we will shift Oncology, Dermatology departments in this new block within a week’s time,” said Dr Mehmood.
He added that entire 200 bedded block will be taken over by hospital once it gets completed and this will solve the problem of space in hospital.