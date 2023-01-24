Rajouri IED case | Many suspects detained: Police

Rajouri, Jan 24: Jammu and Kashmir police has said that it has developed a number of vital leads in case regarding recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device from Kheora locality in Rajouri town on January 18.
Three people have so far been detained. Links of terror handlers from PoJK have also surfaced in the case and it is being suspected that handlers from across the Line of Control provided these devices and were dictating their storage and use, police said. Pertinent to mention here that on January 18, an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) was found from field in Kheora locality of Rajouri town after which the area was cordoned and Bomb Disposal Squad of police defused the device.
A case under relevant sections of law was registered after this incident and investigation was set into motion by Jammu and Kashmir police to identify the people involved in this terror act of planting a IED in Rajouri town.
Official sources said that during investigation, some vital leads have been received by investigation agency and many people were earlier detained including women out of which three people are still under questioning.
Official sources said that a number of vital leads have been developed by police in the case so far and investigation agency is hopeful of working out the case soon.