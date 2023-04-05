Rajouri judicial complex theft case | 5 officials suspended, departmental inquiry initiated

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri said that it has started a fast-track investigation into a case related to the theft in judicial complex.
Some suspects have been detained so far in the case and five police personnel placed under suspension.
The incident happened during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when unidentified burglars struck at district court complex in Rajouri town and entered into Maal Khaana (seizure room).
Initially it was not clear as what to kind of things kept seized in room have been stolen . But later it became clear that Heroine worth crores, some cash, Charas, intoxicant capsules are missing. Further investigation is still going on. The stolen items were seized during the investigation of crime related cases and placed there.
Meanwhile, in an official statement, District Police Office Rajouri informed that during the intervening night of Paril 3 and 4, an information was received that some unknown thieves have broken the locks of the Malkhana of District Court complex Rajouri and have stolen some seized articles, case property.
On this, cognizance has been taken and a case in FIR No 143/2023 U/S 457/380 IPC has been registered and investigation has been started. During the initial phase, police said, special teams have analysed the crime scene with the assistance of FSL team.
Police is also analysing the technical evidence related to the scene of crime, said District Police Office in a statement.
Moreover, Police has also rounded up various suspects for questioning, it said.
On the other hand, taking serious action in this incident, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Amritpal Singh has placed under suspension Guard Incharge and other officials for dereliction of duties while a departmental enquiry has also been initiated which is to be conducted by Deputy SP DAR Parupkar Singh. The investigation is going on and a breakthrough is expected very soon, police said.