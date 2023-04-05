Rajouri judicial complex theft case | 5 officials suspended, departmental inquiry initiated

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri said that it has started a fast-track investigation into a case related to the theft in judicial complex.

Some suspects have been detained so far in the case and five police personnel placed under suspension.

The incident happened during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday when unidentified burglars struck at district court complex in Rajouri town and entered into Maal Khaana (seizure room).

Initially it was not clear as what to kind of things kept seized in room have been stolen . But later it became clear that Heroine worth crores, some cash, Charas, intoxicant capsules are missing. Further investigation is still going on. The stolen items were seized during the investigation of crime related cases and placed there.

Meanwhile, in an official statement, District Police Office Rajouri informed that during the intervening night of Paril 3 and 4, an information was received that some unknown thieves have broken the locks of the Malkhana of District Court complex Rajouri and have stolen some seized articles, case property.