Rajouri- Kotranka road becomes accident prone amid poor maintenance

Rajouri, Sep 15: The busy Rajouri- Kotranka two lane road constructed and maintained by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has become an accident prone road due to poor maintenance and ongoing work for laying of fiber cable.
The slide debris, stones, sand heaps, and clay lying at dozens of places has not been removed causing shrinking of vehicle plying space.
The road starts from Khandli bridge of Rajouri town and ends in Reasi Mahore and is also called as Rajouri- Kotranka- Budhal road in Rajouri district.
The two lane road is the lone surface connectivity link between most of the areas of Kotranka sub division with district headquarter Rajouri and is one of the busy road in the district as it connects densely populated areas like Rehan, Manur Gala, Mandir Gala, Kandi, Kotranka, Samote, Budhal with district headquarter while road to Khawas tehsil in the district also starts from Kotranka town.
The road falls under the control of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which not only constructed this road stretch but also maintains it for ensuring good condition.
On one hand big potholes on this road between Kotranka and Samote are creating problems for people and now poor maintenance by department is making stretch from Palma to Kotranka accident prone with locals have called for immediate measures to reduce chances of accident.
“At dozens of places on this road, you will find reduced road surface area due to material lying there which has not been cleared since long,” said Mohammad Liyaqit.
“At many places, big stones as well as slide debris that fell on road in recent rainfall have not been cleared,” Liyaqit said.
Amit Sharma, another local resident who travels on the road said that work for laying of fiber cable is going on but there seem violation of SOPs as at many places debris after digging work has been left on road.
The locals appealed the department as well as district administration Rajouri to intervene immediately and to get this road maintained properly with removal of these material so that chances of accident are minimised.
On being contacted, an official of district administration Rajouri said that the matter is being flashed with the concerned agency for necessary action.