Rajouri- Kotranka road becomes accident prone amid poor maintenance

The slide debris, stones, sand heaps, and clay lying at dozens of places has not been removed causing shrinking of vehicle plying space.

The road starts from Khandli bridge of Rajouri town and ends in Reasi Mahore and is also called as Rajouri- Kotranka- Budhal road in Rajouri district.

The two lane road is the lone surface connectivity link between most of the areas of Kotranka sub division with district headquarter Rajouri and is one of the busy road in the district as it connects densely populated areas like Rehan, Manur Gala, Mandir Gala, Kandi, Kotranka, Samote, Budhal with district headquarter while road to Khawas tehsil in the district also starts from Kotranka town.