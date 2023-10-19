Rajouri lawyers demand immediate repair of damaged road

Srinagar: The lawyers of District Court Complex Rajouri and civil society members have called for immediate repair of the damaged road infront of court complex. The road was damaged a few days ago due to a landslide.

The road connecting tehsil chowk of main town Rajouri with Tariq Bridge is main connecting link to district court complex.

A major portion of this road suffered damage three days ago after landslide resulting suspension of movement of four wheelers over the road.

Tarun Vason, an advocate of district court complex, while highlighting the importance of this busy road said that the road is the main connecting link of Rajouri town and it's closure is badly affecting the life of people.