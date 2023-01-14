Rajouri leaders demand roll back of land related order

Rajouri, Jan 14: A joint press conference was on Saturday held in Rajouri in which political and social leaders spoke to media.
Prominent included DDC Chairman Rajouri and NC leader, Adv Naseem Liyaqat, DDC Vice Chairman and Congress leader Shabir Khan, PDP District President Tazeem Dar, NC District President Shafayat Khan, Apni Party District President Syed Manzoor Shah, Bar President and Apni Party leader Chowdhury Qamar Hussain and others. Addressing this press conference, these leaders issued a joint statement and said that new land order is completely out of context and it has hit the people of Jammu and Kashmir below the belt.
They said that this new order is dictatorial in nature and it will badly affect the life of lakhs of poor families in Jammu and Kashmir.
" We want to put forth the demand of roll back of this order at the earliest without any delay," said the leaders.