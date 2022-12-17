Rajouri: LG announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for kin of slain civilians

Srinagar, Dec 17: While maintaining that the price of life can’t be set in monetary terms, LG Manoj Sinha on Saturday announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of those killed in a firing incident in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
“The incident in Rajouri is very unfortunate. Condolences to the bereaved families. The price of a life cannot be set in monetary terms but still I announce an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh for each affected family,” LG J&K tweeted.
Two civilians were found dead outside an army camp in Rajouri on Friday, triggering strong protests by their family members and locals.