Rajouri: Over 1000 youth participate in mega job fair

Vikas Kundal emphasised the importance of such initiatives in providing opportunities for young people to enhance their skills and secure employment. He urged them to take advantage of government schemes and initiatives to support entrepreneurship and self-employment.

The job fair was organised in collaboration with various private organisations and included opportunities in fields such as IT, healthcare, hospitality and finance. It successfully brought together job seekers and employers, providing a platform for young people to showcase their skills and talents.

The Deputy Commissioner also interacted with the job applicants at the fair. He listened to their concerns and provided valuable insights and advice on how to approach their job search.