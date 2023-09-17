Rajouri people take out Mashaal rally condemning terrorism

Rajouri, Sep 17: People from all walks of life took out a Mashaal rally in Rajouri condemning terrorism and paying tributes to army personnel, police personnel who lost their lives in Anantnag Kokernag and Narla Rajouri encounters.
This mashaal rally organised by civil society members started from children park near Dak Bungalow and concluded at Gujjar Mandi chowk with people from different spheres of society including political leaders, civil society members, social activists, students and youth participated in it.
They raised slogans against terrorism calling for an end to it terming terrorism as biggest threat to the society.
Floral tributes were also paid to army personnel as well as police personnel and participants said that martyrs shall always remain alive in heart of every countrymen and their sacrifices will always be remembered.